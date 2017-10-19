An infant was found dead and an 8-year-old girl and a woman hospitalized early Thursday morning after the three victims were discovered outside a South Los Angeles store, each of them naked and covered in a white powdery substance, police said.The grim discovery was made just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of San Pedro and 23rd streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The woman, believed to be the mother of the two children, was in critical condition after being placed on a stretcher and transported to a hospital along with the 8-year-old. The surviving child's condition was unknown.A firefighter-paramedic was seen carrying what appeared to be the deceased baby's body, wrapped in a blanket.A hazardous materials team also responded to the scene in an effort to identify the powder that covered the victims and the ground near them. The substance was later determined to be a baby product, the LAPD said.Police described the woman and children as residents of the area near the market. Initial reports indicated the woman may have been screaming for help before officers arrived.The store's owner said the woman was barefoot when she purchased three cans of Ajax cleaner and latex gloves on Wednesday, adding that the 8-year-old girl was also present and crying at the time.There were no obvious signs of trauma on the victims' bodies when they were found Thursday morning. No information about a possible suspect was given.An unidentified man was seen in handcuffs as police conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene; he was later released.