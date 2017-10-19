Baby found covered in mysterious white powder dies in South LA; 8-year-old, woman hospitalized

SOUTH LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police say an infant died and a little girl and a woman were hospitalized after they were found naked, unconscious and covered in a white powder-like substance in a store parking lot.

Capt. Michael Rimkunas says police responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of a female heard screaming near the market in South Los Angeles.

Rimkunas says the three victims were found naked on the pavement, covered in a large amount of the mysterious substance.

The infant died at the scene. The 8-year-old girl is stable and the 26-year-old woman - believed to be the girls' mother - is in critical condition.

Rimkunas says a hazardous materials team is trying to determine what the substance is.

He says the victims showed no obvious signs of injury.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
