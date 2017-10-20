Human hand sticking out of dirt leads investigators to IE cave collapse

By ABC7.com staff
CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) --
After a human hand was found sticking up out of the ground near an old glass bottle dump in Crestline, authorities found the body of a man who may have died in a cave collapse.

The body was discovered Thursday night when a woman told sheriff's deputies at the Twin Peaks Station that she saw a hand sticking out of the ground near the area of Highland Drive and Scenic View Drive in Crestline.

Deputies found a small cave dug into the hillside. They looked inside and found the hand sticking out from the dirt.

Investigators believe a portion of the cave collapsed and buried the man. The body was not immediately removed because of concerns about further collapse but a specialized team will be brought in for recovery.

The body has not been identified, but investigators believe he was a white or Hispanic male, wearing a white plaid shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

It is not immediately known if anyone else was in the cave when it collapsed.

Officials say transients are known to frequent the area.
