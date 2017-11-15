Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home

An undated photo of 43-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, the alleged gunman who killed four people near Red Bluff in Northern California on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (KABC)

Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingmass shootingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver apprehended in Santa Clarita area after 2nd chase
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted in Boyle Heights
Escaped psych patient w/ 'criteria of serial killer' may be in CA
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
3 UCLA basketball players back home from China
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Show More
Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
Red Bluff gunman's mom says he told her 'it's all over now'
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos