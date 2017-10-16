Feds seize $1.9M in meth, other drugs in 1 day at Mexico border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered an irregularity with the gas tank of a Chevy Tahoe and found 52 pounds of meth inside valued at $130,000.

By ABC7.com staff
Federal border agents seized more than $1.9 million in meth, cocaine and heroin at the California-Mexico border in just one day last week.

In multiple incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 244 pounds of narcotics hidden in vehicles, packed into seats, door panels and even gas tanks on Thursday.

Among the two largest discoveries and seizures:

An 18-year-old woman from Mexico in a 2012 Ford Edge was driving through the San Ysidro port of entry about 3 p.m. Thursday when a CBP officer diverted her and her vehicle for further inspection.

With help from a trained K-9, officers inspected the vehicle thoroughly and found 32 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the gas tank and the rocker panels. The drugs weighed about 88 pounds, with a street value of $1.2 million.

The woman was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

Earlier that day, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen entered the border crossing area at Andrade in a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. The CBP officer observed what he thought were some irregularities and diverted the vehicle for further inspection.

Officers found 40 wrapped packages of meth hidden inside the gas tank. The drugs weighed about 52 pounds and had a street value estimated at $130,000.

The driver, a man from Mexicali, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

In a typical year, CBP seizes more than half a million pounds of illegal drugs at more than 300 border crossings and ports of entry around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drugsmethmethamphetaminecocaineborder patrolillegal drugssmuggling
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
14-year-old killed in Harbor City shooting
SUV crashes into Lake View Terrace museum after driver killed
Young LA entrepreneur still making deals after tragic accident
5 brush fires burn at multi-fwy interchange in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles ranked 3rd rattiest city in US
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Apple Valley man rescued after being swallowed by sinkhole
Fire damages Toluca Lake pumpkin patch
Show More
Inmate firefighter walked away from Canyon Fire 2
LA homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
Spanish-speaking student told to 'speak American'
Lomita mom killed in Las Vegas massacre remembered as 'angel'
No charges for coach who forced teens to do splits
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos