Federal border agents seized more than $1.9 million in meth, cocaine and heroin at the California-Mexico border in just one day last week.
In multiple incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 244 pounds of narcotics hidden in vehicles, packed into seats, door panels and even gas tanks on Thursday.
Among the two largest discoveries and seizures:
An 18-year-old woman from Mexico in a 2012 Ford Edge was driving through the San Ysidro port of entry about 3 p.m. Thursday when a CBP officer diverted her and her vehicle for further inspection.
With help from a trained K-9, officers inspected the vehicle thoroughly and found 32 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the gas tank and the rocker panels. The drugs weighed about 88 pounds, with a street value of $1.2 million.
The woman was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.
Earlier that day, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen entered the border crossing area at Andrade in a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. The CBP officer observed what he thought were some irregularities and diverted the vehicle for further inspection.
Officers found 40 wrapped packages of meth hidden inside the gas tank. The drugs weighed about 52 pounds and had a street value estimated at $130,000.
The driver, a man from Mexicali, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.
In a typical year, CBP seizes more than half a million pounds of illegal drugs at more than 300 border crossings and ports of entry around the country.
