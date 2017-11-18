Boyle Heights vigil honors boys killed in crash

Community members gathered to remember and honor the lives of two young brothers killed in a crash involving a sheriff's department vehicle in Boyle Heights.A candlelight vigil was held to honor the memories of Jose Luis and Marcos Hernandez.The brothers, ages 7 and 9, were killed Thursday night when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was responding to a gunshot call and became involved in a collision with two other vehicles.The boys and their mother were struck, killing them and sending her to the hospital in critical condition.Sheriff's department officials say a patrol trainee was driving with field training officers when they were called to respond to the emergency.Some witnesses say the SUV activated its lights and siren at the last minute - not enough time to warn other drivers and pedestrians."This is not only a tragedy, it's an unjust tragedy," said Carlos Montes, a community organizer. "It should not have happened."