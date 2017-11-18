Boyle Heights vigil honors boys killed in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Community members gathered to remember and honor the lives of two young brothers killed in a crash involving a sheriff's department vehicle in Boyle Heights. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Community members gathered to remember and honor the lives of two young brothers killed in a crash involving a sheriff's department vehicle in Boyle Heights.

A candlelight vigil was held to honor the memories of Jose Luis and Marcos Hernandez.

The brothers, ages 7 and 9, were killed Thursday night when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was responding to a gunshot call and became involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

The boys and their mother were struck, killing them and sending her to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff's department officials say a patrol trainee was driving with field training officers when they were called to respond to the emergency.

Some witnesses say the SUV activated its lights and siren at the last minute - not enough time to warn other drivers and pedestrians.

"This is not only a tragedy, it's an unjust tragedy," said Carlos Montes, a community organizer. "It should not have happened."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigiltraffic fatalitieslos angeles county sheriff's departmentBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Hollywood sex crimes investigation widening
USC tops UCLA, 28-23, in crosstown rivalry matchup
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
Police shoot, wound carjacking suspect in Alhambra
Happy Place opens in downtown LA
NB 405 reopens in San Fernando Valley after crash
Car plows through Wendy's after shooting
Free medical clinic attracts thousands in downtown LA
Show More
Military dog wins British prize for valor under fire
David Cassidy hospitalized in Florida with organ failure
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
AC/DC founder Malcolm Young dead at 64
Man posing as officer sought in Lakewood sex assault
More News
Top Video
Hollywood sex crimes investigation widening
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
Happy Place opens in downtown LA
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
More Video