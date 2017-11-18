Boyle Heights vigil honors boys killed in crash

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Community members gathered to remember and honor the lives of two young brothers killed in a crash involving a sheriff's department vehicle in Boyle Heights.
A candlelight vigil was held to honor the memories of Jose Luis and Marcos Hernandez.
The brothers, ages 7 and 9, were killed Thursday night when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was responding to a gunshot call and became involved in a collision with two other vehicles.
The boys and their mother were struck, killing them and sending her to the hospital in critical condition.
Sheriff's department officials say a patrol trainee was driving with field training officers when they were called to respond to the emergency.
Some witnesses say the SUV activated its lights and siren at the last minute - not enough time to warn other drivers and pedestrians.
"This is not only a tragedy, it's an unjust tragedy," said Carlos Montes, a community organizer. "It should not have happened."