A brush fire spread to 600 acres and was 5 percent contained in Banning on Monday evening, fire officials said.The Mias Fire began about 3:45 p.m. as a 10-acre vegetation blaze near the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, which deployed air and ground resources to the scene. Part of the burn area included a segment of the Morongo Indian Reservation.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, and no evacuation orders had been issued as of 7:30 p.m.According to the county fire department's incident report, 278 firefighters from 30 engine companies were battling the flames. The emergency personnel were supported by seven air tankers, five water tenders and three bulldozers.