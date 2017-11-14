BUSINESS

Amazon holds hiring events in Inland Empire to fill 3,000+ new positions

An Amazon warehouse is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Amazon is holding several hiring events in the Inland Empire as the retail giant looks to fill more than 3,000 new positions for its distribution centers in the I.E.

Many of those positions are in San Bernardino and Moreno Valley. Shift schedules and responsibilities will vary, the company said.

The hiring events are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moreno Valley Conference Center, 14075 Frederick St.

Applicants can apply by attending the events, where on-the-spot job offers will be provided. You can also apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

Amazon says new employees are needed to help pick, pack and ship holiday orders.

So far this year, Amazon has created tens of thousands of new full-time roles in its fulfillment centers.
