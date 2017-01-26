BUSINESS

Anaheim House of Blues nears completion, mixing old with new

Nearing its opening day on Feb. 28, the House of Blues in Anaheim placed its iconic steel water tower during a preview ceremony. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The House of Blues dropped its iconic steel water tower in place at its new home in Anaheim on Wednesday.

During a preview ceremony, House of Blues executives called the new venue at the Anaheim GardenWalk its flagship location in Southern California.

"We love it here. This building in Anaheim is really going to set the stage for us as we go forward. It's our 25th anniversary and what a great way to set it off with this building in Anaheim," House of Blues Entertainment President Ron Bension said.

The building is twice as large as the old location in Downtown Disney and will hold four entertainment spaces, a restaurant and bar, as well as the Foundation Room and VIP club.

Local artists have also provided their talent for murals.

"DNA is still there. There's intimate settings, East Indian artifacts, great art and wonderful food in a little bit more of a contemporary environment," Bension shared.

While new and unique, House of Blues shared that the venue will be decorated with pieces from the now closed locations on the Sunset Strip and Downtown Disney.

The food and drink choices will also add new flair to the new home.

"We've been making delicious food for the longest time, but this time with the new menu and a twist on our old menu... it's going to be a great experience for our guests," corporate executive chef Robert Sarstedt said.

The House of Blues is set to open Feb. 28, adding to a resort district that continues to boom with new development, according to Charles Harris with Visit Anaheim.

"Disneyland and Anabella, we've got four different Four Diamonds coming in and all sorts of wonderful developments happening," Harris said.
