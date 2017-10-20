Martha Wilson said when she bought a $600 TV at a Curacao department store, it ended up costing her $2,000 dollars.She said in her contract, the salesperson added "protection and insurance and all kind of stuff and they made the bill big."California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit Friday against Curacao. He said Wilson's problem is just one of many."Curacao's practices aren't just disgraceful, they are unlawful," Becerra said.Curacao is a well-known retailer in the Hispanic community. Becerra said the store tries to build trust telling consumers they will be treated as in their home countries, but it then takes advantage of people who are sometimes given contracts in English that they don't understand.According to Becerra, Curacao practiced "bait and switch advertising, failing to honor warranties, threatening consumers who fall behind in their payments."Becerra said he not only wants Curacao to stop these practices, he hopes with this lawsuit some of the consumers involved can get their money back.