BUSINESS

California AG files lawsuit against retailer Curacao for predatory business practices

EMBED </>More Videos

Curacao is a well-known retailer in the Hispanic community. Xavier Becerra said the store tries to build trust telling consumers they will be treated as in their home countries, but it then takes advantage of people. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Martha Wilson said when she bought a $600 TV at a Curacao department store, it ended up costing her $2,000 dollars.

She said in her contract, the salesperson added "protection and insurance and all kind of stuff and they made the bill big."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit Friday against Curacao. He said Wilson's problem is just one of many.

"Curacao's practices aren't just disgraceful, they are unlawful," Becerra said.

Curacao is a well-known retailer in the Hispanic community. Becerra said the store tries to build trust telling consumers they will be treated as in their home countries, but it then takes advantage of people who are sometimes given contracts in English that they don't understand.

According to Becerra, Curacao practiced "bait and switch advertising, failing to honor warranties, threatening consumers who fall behind in their payments."

Becerra said he not only wants Curacao to stop these practices, he hopes with this lawsuit some of the consumers involved can get their money back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbusinesslawsuitretailCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
SoCal cities compete for coveted new Amazon HQ
Young LA entrepreneur still making deals after tragic accident
Amazon offering 120K temp jobs at its warehouse for holidays
3-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
More Business
Top Stories
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Woman pleads guilty in DUI death of LAPD officer
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
Body found in apparent Crestline cave collapse
Rattlesnake found in Riverside resident's pool
Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
Show More
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Teen thwarts attempted kidnapping in Twentynine Palms
Moorpark farm hosts annual fall festival
Authorities seek suspect in fatal Stanton hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
More Video