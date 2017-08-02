Cracker Barrel fans, rejoice! We now know when California's first location will open its doors.The chain will open its very first California restaurant in Victorville next February, according to the Orange County Register.The restaurant will be located on a 5-acre lot along the city's "Restaurant Row." The plot was used annually as a pumpkin and Christmas tree lot.Cracker Barrel, which is popular in the South and Midwest, is known for its homestyle comfort food menu and its "general store" section that sells toys, games and other knick-knacks.