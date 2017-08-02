BUSINESS

Cracker Barrel opening first California location in Victorville in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Cracker Barrel fans, rejoice! We now know when California's first location will open its doors.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Cracker Barrel fans, rejoice! We now know when California's first location will open its doors.

The chain will open its very first California restaurant in Victorville next February, according to the Orange County Register.

The restaurant will be located on a 5-acre lot along the city's "Restaurant Row." The plot was used annually as a pumpkin and Christmas tree lot.

Cracker Barrel, which is popular in the South and Midwest, is known for its homestyle comfort food menu and its "general store" section that sells toys, games and other knick-knacks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessrestaurantfoodVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Amazon holds job fair for US warehouses
Amazon goes on hiring spree as labor market tightens
Boyle Heights coffee shop keeps brewing amid protests, vandalism
iRover hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard
More Business
Top Stories
Residents prepare for more chaotic weather in SoCal
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Show More
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Report claims Brown favors energy company after Aliso Canyon reopening
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
More Video