Want to learn to fly-fish? You can with free classes in Pasadena

One interesting thing people may not know about Los Angeles is that you can take free 'fly-fishing' lessons. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
One interesting thing people may not know about Los Angeles is that you can take free fly-fishing lessons.

On the grass of Echo Park, Jacob Gorman teaches fly fishing 101 where you can catch a plastic fish with Velcro parts.

Orvis, a company in its fifth year that sells outdoor gear sees about 250 people a year for fly fish education.

"We show people how to fly fish and the basics for free," said Nick Vargas of Orvis. "We provide the equipment. It's a one day class."

The class is held near their Pasadena store and takes about two hours. Some lessons taught in the class are casting, knot tying, hooking and landing.

Believe it or not, learning how to lure your fish can be quite tricky.

If you make it to fly fishing 201, you will need a fishing license from California Fish and Game which cost about $46. You can purchase it online, at fish stores and also at Orvis.

"Some people would say fly tying is an art form, but it's just another extension of fly fishing," Vargas said.

Lessons run from March through June, but if you're "hooked," the guys at the shop said they will extend classes to fall.

For more information, please visit www.orvis.com
