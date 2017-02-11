BUSINESS

Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items

EMBED </>More News Videos

Knott's Berry Farm will hold a special auction featuring more than 200 items from the park archives. (KABC)

By
BUENA PARK, Calif (KABC) --
Knott's Berry Farm has partnered with Heritage Auctions to hold a special auction featuring more than 200 items from the park's archives.

Many of the items were once displayed inside the 75-year-old park but have since spent years in storage.

Pieces include coin operated player pianos, ride animatronics and western paintings.

The park hopes much of the memorabilia will not only go to the highest bidder, but to owners who will find a good home for a slice of Knott's history.

The auction date is set for March 31 with a preview day the week prior.

Watch Greg Lee's full report in the video player above.
Related Topics:
businesstheme parkamusement parksnoopyauctionBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Disneyland increases prices on single-day tickets
New Burbank Ikea draws large crowd at grand opening
Redondo Beach residents unsure about $400M waterfront project
State tax incentives bring filming back to Santa Clarita
More Business
Top Stories
Laurel Canyon Boulevard to reopen after month-long closure
Health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Suspicious package in heart of Hollywood cleared, police say
Show More
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Mourner killed at Santa Ana site of deadly shooting memorial
6.5-M earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 3, injuring 80
Arrest made in Long Beach attacks targeting elderly victims
NBA referee goes the extra mile to stay in shape
More News
Top Video
Laurel Canyon Boulevard to reopen after month-long closure
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
Take these precautions when driving in rain
More Video