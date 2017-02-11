Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items

Knott's Berry Farm has partnered with Heritage Auctions to hold a special auction featuring more than 200 items from the park's archives.Many of the items were once displayed inside the 75-year-old park but have since spent years in storage.Pieces include coin operated player pianos, ride animatronics and western paintings.The park hopes much of the memorabilia will not only go to the highest bidder, but to owners who will find a good home for a slice of Knott's history.The auction date is set for March 31 with a preview day the week prior.