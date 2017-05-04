A much-welcomed development broke ground in South Los Angeles as Honda moved its downtown dealership to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Work priority will be given to area residents, according to owner Joe Shuster."There is going to be a couple hundred jobs here, and certainly the people in this neighborhood will definitely benefit from that," Shuster said.The Honda of Downtown Los Angeles dealership is expected to stay open until the new building is completed in summer 2018.