SoCal cities compete for coveted new Amazon HQ

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Let the games begin to attract Amazon's second headquarters. Ever since the Seattle-based company said it is looking for another location, cities have been trying to show off what they have.
The cities of Huntington Beach and Long Beach have teamed up. Huntington Beach has 164 acres of office space at a Boeing facility that will be available in 2020 and Long Beach has another huge Boeing building right next to the airport.
To get Amazon's attention, the cities sent the company a surfboard with its proposed name "AmazonCoast." They also sent some detailed plans of what they can do.
Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Mike Posey said, "Boeing has got a tower that will be vacated or could be vacated for Amazon that has about 300, 000 square feet and more importantly right next door, the site next to that tower, is already entitled for a tower just like it so we can double that space."
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson said the area is a transportation hub with its three airports and the Port of Long Beach. "Forty-three percent of all trade goes through there and it's the cleanest, greenest port in the United States which really sends a message," said Richardson.
Riverside County is also vying for Amazon's attention and has proposed multiple sites where the new headquarters might be built.
"We have affordable housing in one of the nation's most expensive regions. We live between the beaches and the mountains. We have the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, a strong economy, and we continue to grow," said Riverside County Board Chairman John Tavaglione.
"There's no question that Riverside County should be prominent on Amazon's radar."
Riverside County's proposal features $12.8 million in local incentives designed to lure the online retail giant to the Inland Empire.
The cities of Moreno Valley, Menifee and Murrieta each proposed two locations, the March Joint Powers Authority offered multiple options in its business park and the city of Perris proposed one location, according to a press release.
Opening the facility could bring 50,000 jobs. Amazon plans to make its decision in 2018.