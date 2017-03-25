VISTA L.A.

Vista L.A. meets stay-at-home mom who creates blissful, vegan soaps to help the earth

A few years ago Marcela Arrieta did what many others had done before her - put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom, but instead she ventured into an unexpected, yet blissful path. (KABC)

A few years ago Marcela Arrieta did what many others had done before her - put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom, but instead she ventured into an unexpected, yet blissful path.

Her new career path started in her garage and it has one mission - to help humanity and the animal kingdom.

While she was staying at home, Arrieta began dabbling in holistic healing, or energy healing. She said people would always ask her how to maintain the "bliss" from their sessions with her.

This led to her wondering what she could do to help others through something that is used by the everyday person and that's when she thought of soap.

Arrieta makes vegan body soaps that help promote wellness. The products, called Majestic Bliss Soaps, are made with natural ingredients and pure essential oils.

"What I learned from pranic healing...you can infuse everything, including the ingredients that I use for the soap, with this energy, this restorative energy," she said.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of the soap are donated to various organizations. Arrieta said that inspiration comes from the strong women in her life, such as her mother, who were very giving.

For the first year of her soap-therapy career, Arrieta was working out of her garage. But she soon got a call from Whole Foods requesting to carry her line, leading her to get a warehouse.

She said her pranic master taught her that whatever is created by hand is a direct expression of the heart.

"I whole heartedly believe that for humanity and the whole earth," she said. "That's what I want to be able to transmit to my children as well and to the public in general. Si se puede!"

You can learn more about her positive products at majesticblisssoaps.com.
