Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns amid pressure from investors

In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
An Uber spokesperson says that CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned on Tuesday.

Kalanick took an indefinite leave of absence last week after his mother died - and after a scathing report decried a toxic culture at the company that permits sexual harassment and other bad behavior. The investors reportedly said it wasn't enough for him to take a temporary leave of absence and that he needed to go.

"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick said in a statement to the New York Times.

Two weeks ago, Uber fired more than 20 employees after an investigation uncovered a toxic work environment.

Kalanick will remain on the board of directors, the New York Times reported. He helped found the ride-sharing service app in 2009.
