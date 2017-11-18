A driver was shot and then plowed through a Wendy's restaurant in Panorama City late Friday night.Police say someone opened fire from a car around 11 p.m. near Roscoe and Van Nuys boulevards, striking 19-year-old Alexis Saldana. He crashed his car through the restaurant and was transported to a hospital in grave condition.The suspect was seen fleeing in a black SUV.The restaurant was closed at the time and no other injuries were reported.Police asked anyone with information to call LAPD detectives at (818)374-1934.