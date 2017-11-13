Car thieves caught in Rancho Cucamonga after bizarre series of events

Three stolen car suspects were arrested by Rancho Cucamonga Police after a bizarre set of circumstances that involved a vehicle collision and an alleged kidnapping. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Three stolen car suspects were arrested by Rancho Cucamonga police after a bizarre set of circumstances that involved a vehicle collision, an alleged kidnapping and a brief foot pursuit involving police.

It started around 12:30 p.m. Monday, when an automatic license-plate reader scanned the plate of a stolen vehicle being driven through Rancho Cucamonga. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rancho Cucamonga police said the thieves tried to evade authorities when they struck another vehicle on Baseline Street near Haven Avenue. The occupants of that vehicle were unhurt, but police said the suspect vehicle then lost control, and flipped over.

The three suspects inside the stolen vehicle tried to flee the scene.

"Two of the suspects were immediately taken into custody by deputies," said Deputy Jacob Bailey. "One suspect fled into a residential area."

Police said the suspect then got into the car of an unsuspecting victim, asking for help. But the driver soon realized something wasn't right with his passenger.

"I think at that point the individual realized the police were looking for the suspect in that car," said Bailey. "It was considered a kidnapping."

Police said tips from the public helped them find the vehicle quickly. When police used lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, the suspect got out and ran toward a nearby complex of town homes at the intersection of Church Street and Haven Avenue.

"Suddenly, I heard a banging sound on my patio door," said Alan Wong.

Wong said he came face-to-face with the suspect at his back patio door, and the suspect turned around and ran. Wong called 911, and he said police arrived within two minutes.

"That's when they went in with their guns and found him in the back," said another neighbor. Wong said the suspect was found hiding in a trash can.

As for the automatic license-plate reader systems spread throughout the city?

"We want to make sure we're doing what we can to protect our residents," said Bailey. "They're an added benefit. It gives us a chance to stop a lot of the crime that was occurring."

"I'm just so glad it turned out like it did," said Lady Ruth Riley, who lives in the complex where the final suspect was caught. "The thief got caught, and maybe that will stop some of the other ones."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimearrestcar theftRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Dodger Cody Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year
Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new health guidelines
USC, UCLA prepare for football showdown
Trump gets involved in UCLA players' shoplifting case
VIDEO: Mountain lion, P-22, takes stroll through Los Feliz
Palos Verdes student, accused of murder, will finish education offsite
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
Show More
Study: Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders
OC man rides Disney Cars Land ride for 10,000th time
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay
Shepard Fairey takes on controversial political topics in LA exhibit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos