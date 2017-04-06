CAREERS

Inglewood Police Department hiring for 100 positions

An Inglewood police officer is shown at a crime scene in a file photo. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The Inglewood Police Department is hiring for 100 positions and will be holding a written and physical test this weekend.

The department wants law enforcement hopefuls to fill out an online application at www.joinipd.com and then head out to Inglewood City Hall, 1 W. Manchester Blvd., for the tests on Saturday. It will be held in community room A.

Applicants must arrive by 7:30 a.m. and should be dressed in workout attire. A written test will be given out followed by a physical agility test. Department officials will provide the test results immediately after, and police hopefuls should be done by noon.

Those who pass the first round of tests will head on to an oral board interview on April 19 and a background check will be started that day. Department officials said the background checks should be done in as little as two months.

You can find out more information, including salaries, requirements and the rest of the steps in the hiring process in the flier below.

