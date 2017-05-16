LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Ralphs grocery stores is looking to hire 800 new workers in Southern California.
The supermarket chain will host hiring events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at all its locations.
Before heading to the store on Saturday, job seekers should first apply on the Ralphs website.
Ralphs said it was looking for people in almost every department, including front end, deli, meat, bakery and grocery.
The grocery chain currently employees 20,000 workers in 193 stores throughout Southern California.
City News Service contributed to this report.