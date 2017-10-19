A stolen vehicle suspect led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a chase that was called off, then picked back up by authorities in Orange County before the man was eventually arrested in Long Beach.The chase started in the Lakewood area and moved through Downey near the 605 Freeway into Santa Fe Springs and then Whittier and La Mirada. Authorities said the vehicle had no plates.The driver could be seen swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic as the suspect fled from authorities at high speeds.Even after the chase was called off by Los Angeles County authorities, the suspect continued to move through the area at a high rate of speed, blowing through stop signs and weaving through parking lots.The pursuit was initially scaled back by LA County deputies to air-only, using an LASD helicoper, but even the helicopter was called off as the suspect fled into Orange County.As the suspect traveled into Buena Park, an unmarked police vehicle resumed the chase, followed by other officers.The pursuit moved into Long Beach as the suspect, trailed by multiple police units, sped down surface streets, ignoring traffic signals and triggering several near-misses with other drivers.The suspect led authorities into the Long Beach Airport's terminal, avoiding a spike strip and continuing to flee before he surrendered on the Pacific Coast Highway.The man was taken into custody without incident.