A small child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight crash in Mead Valley, authorities said Sunday.The crash happened just before 3 a.m., when a driver slammed head-on into a utility pole on Cajalico Road, just west of Clark Street.Officers at the scene said it appears the woman's car was traveling east on Cajalico Road when she veered into the westbound lanes and crashed into the pole.The child, whose age was not released, was transported to a hospital. The woman was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.