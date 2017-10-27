CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with possession of child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Robert Tamayo, 37, was charged Thursday with one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography.

He is accused of sharing child porn on a social media app in May, according to a press release from Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He also allegedly had more than 600 child pornography images on his computers and cell phones, the prosecutor said.

The case was investigated by the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation after receiving a tip from the FBI. The office said the CHP has cooperated with the investigation.

Tamayo made his initial court appearance Friday and arraignment was set for Dec. 12. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Pellman Pentz of the Justice System Integrity Division is prosecuting the case.
