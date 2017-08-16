COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cool Kids & Summer of Service

This summer, ABC7, Disney and ABC want to inspire kids and families to make a positive impact in their community. Do you know a young adult who qualifies to be an ABC7 Cool Kid? Tell us about them, and they might be selected to be on our next broadcast.

And not only can they be a Cool Kid, but they can apply for a $500 Summer of Service Grant to put toward their impressive community work. Individuals between the ages of 5 and 18 can apply for a $500 Disney Summer of Service grant to help continue their work toward creating a better tomorrow. Visit www.YSA.org/BeInspired to learn more.
