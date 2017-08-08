COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Donations help San Gabriel Valley students with free supplies

Community donations helped more than 1,000 low-income families in the San Gabriel Valley start the school year off right with free supplies. (KABC)


ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Thanks to the generosity of local community members, low-income students in the foothill community near Arcadia can head back to school stress-free with new supplies.

As every parent knows, getting their kids pampered and prepared for back-to-school can be extremely expensive.

More than 1,000 low income students from 11 foothill communities gathered to get school supplies, backpacks, clothes and grooming services to help them start the school year off right.

"The staff are smiling, the volunteers are smiling and the kids are just having a great time," said Foothill Unity Center executive director Betty McWilliams.

McWilliams said being prepared on the first day of school is extremely important for students of all ages.
