We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 70 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS
Walmart - www.walmart.com
Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com
Fios by Frontier - www.frontier.com
Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com
SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com
Liberty Utilities - www.parkwater.com
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS
JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org
ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio
International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com
California Community Foundation - www.calfund.org
K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com
HOW TO DONATE
- Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.
- Donate online by going to http://www.calfund.org/abc7-firefighters-spark-love-toy-drive-fund/ to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.
- Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Cerritos, Ontario, Canoga Park or Anaheim.
- Or drop them off at any Toys for Tots Collection Box.
SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS
You can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.
Friday, Dec. 1
ABC7 Stuff-A-Bus event
Los Cerritos Center
ABC7 Stuff-A-Bus event
Westfield Topanga
Friday, Dec. 8
ABC7 Stuff-A-Bus event
Mathis Brothers in Ontario
Friday, Dec. 8
ABC7 Stuff-A-Bus event
Honda Center in Anaheim