Two cars were damaged by falling chunks of concrete on the 101 Freeway, and authorities say the objects may have been purposely hurled off an overpass.At around 12:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received calls about someone throwing unknown objects, similar to bricks or concrete, onto the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Silver Lake.At least two vehicles were struck. One of the cars was being used as an Uber at the time of the incident. The chunk of concrete smashed through the windshield and fell right onto passenger Grant Goodwin's lap."I mean, we were just in an Uber going home and all I hear is this 'oomph.' Next thing you know, I feel the wind coming in. Our driver was real safe and got us pulled over real fast. It was just real scary," Goodwin described.A chunk of concrete also struck another car, smashing the front headlight.Thankfully, no one was injured.Authorities said no one was in custody, but investigators are working to try and find the person or people responsible.