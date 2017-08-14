The search is on for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist, who was trying to stop that driver from fleeing after another cyclist was struck in Long Beach.The two cyclists, both men, were traveling near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway on-ramp around 1 a.m. Monday when one cyclist was struck by a Ford SUV, police said.The driver of the SUV took off, but the second cyclist, who was not hit, jumped on top of the vehicle's hood to try and get the driver to stop.That cyclist rode on the hood for a half-mile before falling off. He was killed.The driver looped around, paused to look at the victim, and then ditched the car in the middle of the road near Long Beach Boulevard and Adams Street. He fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.The cyclist who was initially hit only suffered minor injuries. Both cyclists are believed to be part of a cycling club. Both were wearing club jackets but no helmets, investigators said.Police said they know who the suspect is but do not have him in custody yet.Long Beach Boulevard was shut down for hours due to the investigation. It has since reopened.