Cyclist pulls driver from car after being struck at intersection in Koreatown

EMBED </>More Videos

A cyclist who was struck by a car at an intersection in Koreatown Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, pulled the driver out of the vehicle and battered him, authorities said. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A cyclist who was struck by a car at an intersection in Koreatown Thursday evening pulled the driver out of the vehicle and battered him, authorities said.

The incident began about 10:30 p.m. at 6th Street and Hobart Boulevard, where some 50 to 60 cyclists blocked an intersection to cross during a red light, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A cyclist was hit as a driver tried to maneuver his vehicle through the crowded intersection, according to the LAPD. The cyclist committed a battery after he entered the car and pulled the driver out.

News video appears to show a man lying on his stomach in the street, pinned down by another man as a crowd of onlookers surrounds them.

Officers responded to the scene and detained the cyclist, who was later released. The driver, who was not considered to be at fault, was not detained, police said.

No one was seriously injured in the altercation, the LAPD said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bicyclebicycle crashcrashKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in Compton
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Lost toddler plays with cops
Former OC officer files lawsuit against Ford over CO leak in patrol cars
Show More
Transgender student's family files suit against OC school
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
CA plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
San Bernardino not sanctuary city, but DOJ says it will withhold funds
More News
Top Video
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
More Video