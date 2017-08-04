A cyclist who was struck by a car at an intersection in Koreatown Thursday evening pulled the driver out of the vehicle and battered him, authorities said.The incident began about 10:30 p.m. at 6th Street and Hobart Boulevard, where some 50 to 60 cyclists blocked an intersection to cross during a red light, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.A cyclist was hit as a driver tried to maneuver his vehicle through the crowded intersection, according to the LAPD. The cyclist committed a battery after he entered the car and pulled the driver out.News video appears to show a man lying on his stomach in the street, pinned down by another man as a crowd of onlookers surrounds them.Officers responded to the scene and detained the cyclist, who was later released. The driver, who was not considered to be at fault, was not detained, police said.No one was seriously injured in the altercation, the LAPD said.