A driver donated a coffee maker after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a Goodwill store early Wednesday morning in Pasadena.The crash happened about 2:37 a.m. at a Goodwill in the 100 block of Altadena Drive, where the Jaguar sedan went through a wall and ended up among racks of clothing inside the building.No one was injured in the collision, and the driver was released after speaking with Pasadena Police Department officers. He was not suspected of DUI.Store employees were cleaning up debris and boarding up the damaged wall in the aftermath of the incident.Before leaving the scene, the driver donated a brand new Mr. Coffee machine to Goodwill.