Reckless driver taken into custody in North Hollywood after fleeing from police

A reckless driver in a pickup truck passes up a red light in North Hollywood as he flees from police on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect possibly wanted in a shoplifting incident tried fleeing from authorities in a pickup truck, striking vehicles along the way, before being apprehended in North Hollywood Thursday night.

Burbank police began following the suspect at about 6:10 p.m. The driver was believed to be involved in a theft in their area, but the location was not immediately disclosed.

The suspect was traveling in a silver pickup truck along busy surface streets in North Hollywood.



As the man tried driving his way through congested lanes, the driver hit vehicles in its path and blew through red stop lights.

Several patrol vehicles were following the suspect close behind until the driver bailed out of the truck along Vineland Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The man ran to the front yard of a home near Riverside Drive and Ensign Avenue and put his arms on the ground, surrendering to police.

Officers approached the suspect, placed handcuffs on him and took him into custody.
