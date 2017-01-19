Anti-Trump protests held around LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Parents, students and educators across the Los Angeles area are taking part in protests of the incoming Trump administration, with deep concerns about his policies on immigration, charter schools and other issues.
In nearly 200 cities across the country, school communities are taking part in a coordinated day of action.
Rallies and protests were held at schools around Los Angeles on Thursday.
Similar rallies and protests were held in Southern California over other issues, including women's rights and abortion.
Law enforcement agencies said they will have additional resources available in case of trouble. The Los Angeles Police Department has permits for five events, but is aware other nonpermitted events may occur as well.
Los Angeles Unified School District board member Steve Zimmer said his message was for families to know they have the district's support.
"Families need to know that we stand with them," Zimmer said. "We stand with them today, we stand with them even more strongly tomorrow. And all of our public schools in Los Angeles are safe."
At some campuses, however, students were prohibited from walking out or protesting. A walkout at Jordan High School did not happen after students say they were threatened with suspension.
LAUSD is declaring Friday Unity Day and students will be encouraged to discuss issues related to the presidential election.
"We hope that students will take advantage of these lessons, discussions and other Unity Day activities that will allow them to participate in the civic-engagement process during the school day," LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said.
"We want students feel part of their school, their community and their country."