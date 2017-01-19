EDUCATION

Anti-Trump protests held around LA
EMBED </>More News Videos

Parents, students and educators across the Los Angeles area are taking part in protests of the incoming Trump administration, with deep concerns about his policies on immigration, charter schools and other issues. (KABC)

By and Marc Cota-Robles
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Parents, students and educators across the Los Angeles area are taking part in protests of the incoming Trump administration, with deep concerns about his policies on immigration, charter schools and other issues.

In nearly 200 cities across the country, school communities are taking part in a coordinated day of action.

Rallies and protests were held at schools around Los Angeles on Thursday.

Similar rallies and protests were held in Southern California over other issues, including women's rights and abortion.

Law enforcement agencies said they will have additional resources available in case of trouble. The Los Angeles Police Department has permits for five events, but is aware other nonpermitted events may occur as well.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Multiple protests are expected in Southern California as Donald Trump is being sworn in as president.



Los Angeles Unified School District board member Steve Zimmer said his message was for families to know they have the district's support.

"Families need to know that we stand with them," Zimmer said. "We stand with them today, we stand with them even more strongly tomorrow. And all of our public schools in Los Angeles are safe."

At some campuses, however, students were prohibited from walking out or protesting. A walkout at Jordan High School did not happen after students say they were threatened with suspension.

LAUSD is declaring Friday Unity Day and students will be encouraged to discuss issues related to the presidential election.

"We hope that students will take advantage of these lessons, discussions and other Unity Day activities that will allow them to participate in the civic-engagement process during the school day," LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said.

"We want students feel part of their school, their community and their country."
Related Topics:
educationdonald trumpprotestlausdschoolsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Smokey Robinson donates $1M to school in Arlington Heights
Assemblyman creates bill to educate kids on spotting fake news
LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers
Sage College in Moreno Valley suddenly closes
More Education
Top Stories
Suspects arrested after chase through East LA, downtown
LA students in DC to see history made
'El Chapo' extradited to US
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
3 dead, 20 injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
Trump sweeps in to D.C. for his big day
2nd storm to hit Southland Friday morning
Show More
Investigation underway in Anaheim after man claims he killed wife
5K become citizens in LA before Trump inauguration
Mutilated dog found with nose, ears cut off in Detroit; reward offered for arrest
Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS' dies at 61
Commerce swimming coach charged for child sex assault
More News
Top Video
LA students in DC to see history made
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
Rep. Sherman attending inauguration to 'respect' process
How will Trump's administration impact LGBT parents?
More Video