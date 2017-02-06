EDUCATION

San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free to residents

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mayor Ed Lee announced on Monday that the city will be the first in the nation to make college free for all students, regardless of their income. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Lyanne Melendez
SAN FRANCISCO --
In a historic first for higher education in San Francisco, Mayor Ed Lee announced on Monday that the city will be the first in the nation to make city college free for all students, regardless of their income.

Those who sell their homes valued at $5 million and up will have to pay more in property transfer taxes. People send their children to public schools and don't pay tuition; City Hall is arguing that community college students shouldn't have to either.


"To California residents who are living in San Francisco, your community college is now free," Lee said.

San Francisco will guarantee nearly $5.4 million a year to City College to pay for the tuition of students who reside in San Francisco. In order to qualify as a resident, a student must live in the city for at least a year and a day. They can either be part-time or full-time students.

The money will come from an increase in the real estate transfer tax for commercial and residential properties valued at more than $5 million.

About 30,000 local students are expected to benefit from the funds.

"Making City College free is going to provide greater opportunities for more San Franciscans to enter into the middle class and more San Franciscans to stay in the middle class if they currently are," San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim said.

According to the student expense budget for City College, textbooks and supplies represent about $1,700 a year for a full-time students, that's not including transportation.

Some of the money announced Monday will go to help offset those costs. Full-time students who receive financial aid will receive an extra $500.

The new funding will go into effect next fall.
Related Topics:
educationtuitioncollegeu.s. & worldsan francisco city collegebay areaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
UC Irvine to host female gaming panel
Free Watts music program benefitting local kids
FBI raids LA-based Celerity charter school network
More Education
Top Stories
Retired Ventura County judge kills girlfriend, self, police say
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Hollywood Hills homes threatened by more landslides amid rains
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
More rain to drench Southern California on Tuesday
Show More
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Justice Dept. files new defense of Trump's immigration ban
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Recycled water testing begins at expanded Terminal Island plant
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
More News
Top Video
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
Retired Ventura County judge kills girlfriend, self, police say
More Video