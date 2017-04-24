EDUCATION

Granada Hills Charter High School wins 2017 US academic decathlon title

the academic decathlon team at Granada Hills Charter High School won its sixth national title in seven years at the 2017 U.S. Academic Decathlon.

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A rally was held at Granada Hills Charter High School to honor its academic decathlon team after they won the 2017 U.S. Academic Decathlon.

The team arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening after competing in Madison, Wisconsin.

The nine-member team beat out dozens of other national and international teams to claim the school's third win in a row and sixth in the last seven years.

The students said the key to their victory was hard work, being prepared and always being there for each other.
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolcharter schoolcompetitionGranada HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
What is the Day of Silence?
Sen. Kamala Harris concerned about cuts to technical education
More Education
Top Stories
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
Marches to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles
California advances bill to track deadly superbug infections
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
Harbor City burglary caught on surveillance video
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos