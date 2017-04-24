A rally was held at Granada Hills Charter High School to honor its academic decathlon team after they won the 2017 U.S. Academic Decathlon.The team arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening after competing in Madison, Wisconsin.The nine-member team beat out dozens of other national and international teams to claim the school's third win in a row and sixth in the last seven years.The students said the key to their victory was hard work, being prepared and always being there for each other.