EDUCATION

Beloved Hawthorne special needs teacher receives classroom makeover

EMBED </>More News Videos

A beloved and hardworking Hawthorne special needs teacher received a classroom makeover from the Helpful Honda team as part of teacher appreciation week. (KABC)

By
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A beloved and hardworking Hawthorne special needs teacher received a classroom makeover from the Helpful Honda team as part of teacher appreciation week.

Hawthorne High School teacher Ivan Flores calls his special needs students the "kool kids."

Ivan teaches them English, Spanish and sign language. The class dances together, plays sports, cooks and even gardens. Much of these activities are done during Flores' own time and on his own dime.

Hawthorne High's principal reached out to the Helpful Honda team, and ABC7 worked with them to "Pay It Forward" and surprise Flores with the makeover.

Flores' passion for his students originates at home. He's the son of a single mother, and he helped her raise his sister, who has special needs.

Watch Elex Michaelson's moving story above from Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
Related Topics:
educationteacherspecial needs childrenhigh schoolhondagood newsfeel goodsocietypay it forwardHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
Mark Hamill, stormtroopers help honor USC students
Rio Hondo College to offer free tuition for some local first-year students
Hollywood High's JROTC closing down after 100 years
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
Show More
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mario Maglieri, owner of Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Room, dies
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
More Video