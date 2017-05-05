A beloved and hardworking Hawthorne special needs teacher received a classroom makeover from the Helpful Honda team as part of teacher appreciation week.Hawthorne High School teacher Ivan Flores calls his special needs students the "kool kids."Ivan teaches them English, Spanish and sign language. The class dances together, plays sports, cooks and even gardens. Much of these activities are done during Flores' own time and on his own dime.Hawthorne High's principal reached out to the Helpful Honda team, and ABC7 worked with them to "Pay It Forward" and surprise Flores with the makeover.Flores' passion for his students originates at home. He's the son of a single mother, and he helped her raise his sister, who has special needs.Watch Elex Michaelson's moving story above from Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.