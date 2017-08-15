EDUCATION

Los Angeles DACA students rally on 5th anniversary to defend program

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 80 people attended a rally in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to celebrate the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals act, and they wanted their message heard across the country in Washington D.C. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 80 people attended a rally in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to celebrate the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals act, and they wanted their message heard all the way in Washington D.C.

It was one of several rallies held across the country celebrating the fifth anniversary and defending the program.

It was organized by The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). The organizers said DACA has benefited nearly 800,000 young people since it began.

"DACA has benefited hundreds of thousands of young people, but we have all benefited. We have all benefited from their incredible talent, their strength and their love of their community," said Angelica Salas, with CHIRLA.

It was in August 2012 when the Obama administration started accepting applications for the program. One of those people who signed up was Manuel Jimenez.

"It gave us a fresh breath of air. It gave us a sense of relief in the fact that we are able to go to college, realizing our dreams," he said.

Students worry the program is in danger of being canceled by President Donald Trump.

"As undocumented immigrants, we deserve to live without fear. We deserve to thrive - not just survive. The lack of one piece of paper does not erase our humanity nor diminish our worth," student Rosa said.

Organizers said what they want is a permanent solution, but they know Congress would have to get involved to accomplish that.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpstudentscollege studentscollegebarack obamaimmigrationimmigration reformDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
More than 600,000 LAUSD students return to school
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
Attempted kidnapping of UCI student prompts search
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
More Education
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Bees swarm Palmdale High School; 35 transported to hospitals
Dogs rescued in Corona available for adoption
Belgian town breaks 10,000 eggs to create giant omelette
New Roman Polanski acccuser comes forward
Show More
3 arrested after halting Police Commission meeting
Woman, 50, allegedly stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton
NoHo street shootout leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down NC Confederate statue
More News
Top Video
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
New Roman Polanski acccuser comes forward
More Video