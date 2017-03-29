LA teens get dream prom thanks to dress donations

Expensive gowns can preclude some teens from attending their proms, but thanks to dress donations, many Los Angeles girls will have the night of their dreams.Two hundred teenage girls in LA got the chance to shop racks filled with formal dresses of every size and style Wednesday.Thanks to contributions and donations, the Assistance League of Los Angeles is making sure these teens don't spend a dime."It's fun! Like getting to choose and try them on. I feel very blessed to be here," said 18-year-old Sara Perez, who will be attending her prom at Belmont High School.It's not just brand new gowns the girls got to shop: jewelry, shoes and handbags were also theirs for the taking. The girls get to keep it all after the big event.The girls also got free consultations on their hair and makeup styles to complete their own signature look."There's people in need. Unfortunately, I'm one of them... but as a teenager, seeing this, it just makes me want to give back when I'm older," said 17-year-old Rocio Gurrola.