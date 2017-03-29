EDUCATION

LA teens get dream prom thanks to dress donations

EMBED </>More News Videos

Expensive gowns can preclude some teens from attending their proms, but thanks to dress donations, many Los Angeles girls will have the night of their dreams. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Expensive gowns can preclude some teens from attending their proms, but thanks to dress donations, many Los Angeles girls will have the night of their dreams.

Two hundred teenage girls in LA got the chance to shop racks filled with formal dresses of every size and style Wednesday.

Thanks to contributions and donations, the Assistance League of Los Angeles is making sure these teens don't spend a dime.

"It's fun! Like getting to choose and try them on. I feel very blessed to be here," said 18-year-old Sara Perez, who will be attending her prom at Belmont High School.

It's not just brand new gowns the girls got to shop: jewelry, shoes and handbags were also theirs for the taking. The girls get to keep it all after the big event.

The girls also got free consultations on their hair and makeup styles to complete their own signature look.

"There's people in need. Unfortunately, I'm one of them... but as a teenager, seeing this, it just makes me want to give back when I'm older," said 17-year-old Rocio Gurrola.
Related Topics:
educationpromcharityeducationhigh schoolstudentsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Granada Hills high school wins CA academic decathlon
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage in NoHo
Long Beach school gets new tech w/ $100K grant
Million Word Challenge
More Education
Top Stories
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
Anti-abortion activists charged in Planned Parenthood secret recordings
1st SoCal baby born with Zika defects renews travel warnings
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
Gas tax hike proposed to fund $52B plan to fix CA roads
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
Show More
12 killed in Texas church bus crash
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in Chula Vista road rage incident
'Stand Your Ground' law may be tested in teens' killings
Teen who witnessed dad detained by ICE shares emotional story
Man tries to lure 8th-grade girl into car in Huntington Beach
More News
Top Video
1st SoCal baby born with Zika defects renews travel warnings
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
High heels for babies causing outrage among some parents
More Video