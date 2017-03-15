Lancaster middle school to compete in robotics world championship

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --A middle school robotics team from Lancaster will be competing in the robotics world championship after defeating competitors statewide and beyond.
Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts is only in its first year as a middle school and quickly assembled the group of technology-savvy whiz kids.
"So we had a week to build a robot compared to other schools who had three months in advance," explained Valerie Castillo, the team captain.
The team credited its success to its commitment, innovation and strong work ethic.
"We built a simple robot. It was light. It was fast," Castillo said.
The team will compete in the VEX World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
