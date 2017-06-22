ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

2018 class for Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the 2018 class for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The following people will be part of the 2018 class:

MOTION PICTURES
Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

TELEVISION
Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and posthumously Steve Irwin.

MUSIC
Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

RADIO
Steve Jones

LIVE THEATER / PERFORMANCE
Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and posthumously Bernie Mac.

Dates for the ceremonies have not been scheduled yet. Recipients have two years to schedule the star unveilings from the dates of their selection.
