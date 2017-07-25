ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alice Cooper finds lost Andy Warhol print after 40 years in storage

Alice Cooper found a lost Andy Warhol print that could be worth millions. (Alice Cooper)

After over 40 years in a storage locker, rock star Alice Cooper rediscovered an Andy Warhol masterpiece that was collecting dust.

Cooper received the Warhol silkscreen print called "Little Electric Chair" in the 1970s as a birthday gift from his then-girlfriend model Cindy Lang.

According to Cooper's longtime manager, Shep Gordon, Cooper and Warhol became friends in New York in the 1970s. The art purchased at a time when Cooper used a mock electric chair as a stage prop for his shows.

Gordon said the print was purchased from Warhol's studio for $2,500. The artwork is unsigned, but, according to CNN, Richard Polsky of Richard Polsky Art Authentication added the artwork to his catalog of approved Warhol works.

Polsky did not put a value on Cooper's print, but said other "Little Electric Chair" images from the Warhol's "Death and Disaster" series have sold for over $10 million.
