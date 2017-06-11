ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Production suspended for 'Bachelor in Paradise' due to allegations of misconduct

By ABC7.com staff
Production has been suspended for reality show "Bachelor in Paradise" due to allegations of misconduct, Warner Bros. said in a statement Sunday.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico," the statement read. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The studio did not disclose details on what the allegations might be.

MORE: Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4

Season four of "The Bachelor" spinoff show had recently begun filming and was scheduled to premiere on ABC on Aug. 8.

The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from "The Bachelor" franchise who are back looking for a second chance at love.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisethe bachelormisconductcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
'Cars 3' stars make pit stop in Anaheim for movie world premiere
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
Teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' released
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LA Pride's Resist March draws tens of thousands to WeHo
Man with hockey mask, several weapons arrested in Hollywood
Winning $447.8M Powerball ticket purchased in Sun City
Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
2 killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
Show More
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
'Cars 3' stars make pit stop in Anaheim for movie world premiere
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
14-year-old Los Angeles girl reported missing
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos