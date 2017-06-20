COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production after investigation finds no misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' will resume filming after an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television found no misconduct occurred on the set of the reality series.

The production was suspended amid allegations of misconduct.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Host Chris Harrison thanked his Twitter followers for their patience.


Two of the contestants allegedly involved in the incident also spoke out earlier this month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisebachelorbachelorettetelevision
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Tension between the guys builds on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tension between the guys builds on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
Carrie Fisher autopsy: Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found
Beyonce reportedly gives birth to twins; no official confirmation yet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles
Car theft suspect shot dead by police after chase in South Gate
Flex Alert issued as scorching heat wave grips SoCal
Wildfire near Big Bear spreads to 950 acres
LAPD shoots domestic violence suspect in Sherman Oaks
3 women sue Stater Bros, boss over sexual harassment claims
Korean mother beaten, robbed at Placentia hotel
Show More
Adele visits London firefighters after deadly tower blaze
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Soldier reunites with service dog
Zika-carrying mosquitoes found in Long Beach
Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos