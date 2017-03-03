'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen

  • BREAKING NEWS Funeral underway for Whittier Officer Keith Boyer - WATCH LIVE
Disney's newest adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' brings the animated classic to life with a star-studded cast and some Mickey magic. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Emma Watson plays Belle in Disney's newest adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."

Paige O'Hara, who played the original voice of Belle in the animated classic, said she likes the casting.

As for the beast, he's played by Dan Stevens. Filmmakers used motion capture technology to work their magic on his face and body to transform him into the beast.

To learn more about the cast and how Disney's magic brought the movie to life, watch George Pennacchio's video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
