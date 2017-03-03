'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen

Emma Watson plays Belle in Disney's newest adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."Paige O'Hara, who played the original voice of Belle in the animated classic, said she likes the casting.As for the beast, he's played by Dan Stevens. Filmmakers used motion capture technology to work their magic on his face and body to transform him into the beast.To learn more about the cast and how Disney's magic brought the movie to life, watch George Pennacchio's video above.