Big Thunder Mountain Railroad costume wows at D23 Expo

A creative costume based on a classic Disneyland Park rollercoaster was a standout at the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday.Disney fan Tina Elliot wore a Big Thunder Mountain Railroad dress that covered her from head to toe.Not only was the life-like gown three-dimensional, the costume also had a mini train traveling on a tiny railroad track around her body.When asked by ABC7's George Pennacchio why she came up with the idea, Elliot said, "Just the magic of Disney."Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a mine train rollercoaster located in Frontierland at Disneyland Park in Anaheim and other Disney parks around the world.The ride debuted in September 1979.