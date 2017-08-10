Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again

The star of the original 1993 film about a weatherman stuck in the same day hilariously returned two nights in a row to the theater where its Broadway adaption is being performed.
Andy Karl, who plays Murray's character in the movie, tweeted his excitement about Murray's enthusiasm.
Is this day happening again? Bill "frickin" Murray is back @Groundhogdaybwy for a 2ndx #whatismylife #BillMurray ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kuT35zOKvS— Andy Karl (@Andy_Karl) August 10, 2017
Murray's motivation might go beyond the love of a good joke into a genuine passion for the musical, however. Murray was reportedly crying by the end of his first viewing.
"The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray told the New York Times. "It's such a beautiful, powerful idea."