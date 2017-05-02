ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion Among Billboard Music Awards Performers

Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the first round of performers for 2017's Billboard Music Awards in a video released on Monday.


The ceremony will feature performances from music heavy hitters like Drake, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello.

Related Topics:
entertainmentbillboard music awardslive musicaward showswatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Writers Guild, producers reach tentative deal; strike averted
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Writers Guild, producers reach tentative deal; strike averted
Seal Beach man accused of raping woman he met on eHarmony
Arson suspect detained as firefighters battle Crestline brush fires
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
Show More
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Santa Monica
101 Fwy to be closed in Calabasas overnight this week
California population grows to 39.5 million; LA over 4 million
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos