Marvel unveils info, footage for 'Black Panther,' 'Thor,' 'Ant-Man,' 'Captain Marvel' at SDCC

Marvel wowed fans Saturday night with new footage and information on "Ant-Man," "Thor," "Black Panther," and "Captain Marvel" during its Comic-Con panel at Hall H in San Diego. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
Marvel wowed fans Saturday night with new footage and information on "Ant-Man," "Thor," "Black Panther," and "Captain Marvel" during its Comic-Con panel at Hall H in San Diego.

Fans saw exclusive sneak peeks, posters, concept art and met some new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther

This panel, which featured the entire cast, stole the show and received heavy applause as fans saw exclusive footage for the upcoming movie.

A new poster was also revealed and released online.


"Black Panther" will hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Thor

A new trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" was released, featuring the Hulk speaking in complete sentences and epic fight scenes.

Loki is back and the pair are seen fighting together as a new evil takes over Asgard - Hela, the goddess of death played by Cate Blachett.


A poster was also released and posted online.


The movie will be out in theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.

Ant-Man

The sequel to "Ant-Man," titled "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will feature two new characters, played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.

Pfeiffer will play Evangeline Lilly's character's mother, Janet van Dyne, and Fishburne will play Bill Foster, a scientist who worked alongside Michael Douglas's Hank Pym.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Captain Marvel

Concept art was released for the studios' first female-led superhero movie "Captain Marvel," which stars Brie Larson as the titular character.

The concept art showed Larson in her costume battling villains known as the Skrulls. During the panel, it was also revealed that the movie would be set in the 1990s, making all the events precede the first "Iron Man" - the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury would be in the movie and that he'd have both eyes.

"Captain Marvel" is due in theaters sometime in 2019.

The Defenders

While Marvel made fans wild with all the MCU news, they released a trailer for the upcoming "The Defenders" on Netflix.

The team consists of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Each character had their own series, providing origin stories and backgrounds before the characters come together as the Hell's Kitchen-defending team.


All of the episodes will be available on the streaming service on Aug. 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
