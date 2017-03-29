Someone better call Saul Goodman, because a Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant from the hit TV show "Breaking Bad" has popped up in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.While the Los Pollos Hermanos at 1345 E. 6th St. isn't serving up any of its famous chicken, or "Blue Sky" crystal meth, it will serve free curly fries, water and three dipping sauces to fans of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."The pop-up restaurant in the Arts District will be open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday.There's no word yet if Gustavo Fring, aka Gus, will be making an appearance at the Los Pollos Hermanos.The pop-up restaurant is part of a promotion for the season premiere of AMC's "Better Call Saul" on April 10.