Bill Murray's Caddyshack Restaurant set to open in Rosemont

The date is set for the opening of the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in northwest suburban Rosemont.

ROSEMONT, Ill. --
The date is set for the opening of the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in northwest suburban Rosemont.

The restaurant will open in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in December. Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant signed a lease for the 8,600 square-foot space at River Road and Balmoral Avenue, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre, the Daily Herald reports.

The Murray brothers are behind the restaurants, inspired by the 1980 golf comedy, "Caddyshack."

Bill Murray and his brothers grew up working as caddies in north suburban Winnetka.

They opened their first Caddyshack Restaurant in Saint Augustine, Florida in 2001.
